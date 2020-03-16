Centenary Stage Company Suspends Season Until June 2020

Centenary Stage Company is following in protocol with the CDC, New Jersey State Government, neighboring performing arts organizations and Centenary University, where the theatre is housed, to suspend their current 2019/2020 season until the beginning of June, 2020.

The remainder of the 2019/2020 producing season included: Seamus Egan Project (3/21), Turning (3/26-4/5), The Women's Playwright Series (4/1, 4/8 & 4/15), Bachelorette (NEXTstage Rep, 4/5 - 4/8), The Toxic Avenger (NEXTstage Rep, 4/16 - 4/26), XY Dance Project (5/3) and the Young Performers Workshop Spring Festival of Shows (5/22 - 5/31). Currently, Turning has been reschedule for June 11th - 21st, including the Dramatist Guild event now set for the 14th. The Women's Playwrights Series has been reschedule to Wednesdays June 10th, 17th and 24th all at 7:30 pm. Both Turning and the Women's Playwright Series will be held at the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Currently, Seamus Egan Project, Bachelorette, The Toxic Avenger and XY Dance Project are set to be rescheduled for this summer. The Young Performers Workshop is temporarily suspended until further notice.

Carl Wallnau, Centenary Stage Company Artistic Director says, "What interesting times we live in, a bit too interesting for me personally, but I am excited about the prospect of having the opportunity to bring plays into our summer programming. Our current line-up starting in June is: Turning, Bachelorette, The Women's Playwrights Series, Forever Plaid, The British Invasion (in conjunction with Hackettstown Rotary Club), The Toxic Avenger - could a play be more timely, Seamus Egan Project, XY Dance Project and Mamma Mia. We have a summer now stocked with music, theatre, dance and arts festivities and if we don't all get sick, there's a heck of a season lined up and CSC is looking forward to it."

"While, this it's heartbreaking to have to postpone the remainder of our season, it has allowed us the opportunity to chat more one-on-one with our patrons and put our creative minds to work problem solving. We are thinking positively towards our, now packed, summer season and anticipate it giving the welcomed escape we will all need, come June!" says CSC Director of Development, Georgia Guy.

Current patrons for these events have options moving forward with their ticket purchases. 1. Even Exchange: Patrons may exchange their tickets to the rescheduled performance/CSC production. 2. Donation: Patrons who choose not to exchange their tickets may use the purchase as a tax-deductible donation. 3. Credit on Personal Account: Patrons may place the dollar amount of their ticket purchase ON ACCOUNT to be used for a future production or performance. 4. Refund: Centenary Stage Company will process refunds for any patron that does not wish to move forward with an exchange, donation or credit towards future events.

The Centenary Stage Company Box Office and Staff are in the process of contacting all patrons currently holding tickets for these events. For current ticket holders, please call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to every performance. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Heath Village Retirement Community, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





