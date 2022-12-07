Centenary Stage Company Presents Final Weekend Of Performances For CINDERELLA
CSC will be having Pictures with the Princess after the matinee performances on December 10 and 11.
Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Holiday Spectacular, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition, is headed into its final weekend of performances.
Final performances will run December 8-11 in the Sitnik Theatre. Centenary University's Theatre Honor Society, Alpha Psi Omega, will be having a free Winter Cabaret in the lobby of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 9 at 6:00 pm.
Finally, CSC will be having Pictures with the Princess after the matinee performances on December 10 and 11. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900
The magical fairytale, Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition, is reborn with Rodgers & Hammerstein's elegant and charming music. Inspired by the 1997 teleplay starring Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother, this adaptation for the stage includes warmth, hilarity, and romance.
Final performance dates and times for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition are Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 pm; Friday, December 9 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, December 10 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 pm; with a special additional matinee performance at 2:00 pm on December 10. Tickets range from $27.50 - $30.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances.
Join Centenary University's Theatre Honor Society, Alpha Psi Omega, before the 8:00 pm performance of Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition on Friday, December 9 for a free Winter Cabaret. The Winter Cabaret will take place in the Lobby of the Lackland Performing Arts Center starting at 6:00 pm. This cabaret is free to attend with donations welcome.
Finally, Centenary Stage Company will be having Pictures with the Princess following the 2:00 pm matinee performances of Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition on December 10 and 11. The cost per individual child is $10 and $25 for groups of 3-6. Each session includes digital copies of 3 photos. There is no advanced reservation for photos, sign-ups will take place before the matinee performances as well as at intermission and after the performances. More information can be found at centenarystageco.org or by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.
