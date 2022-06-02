Centenary Stage Company Announces Cast For Summer 2022 Productions of RENT and THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

Centenary Stage Company has cast their 2022 Summer Season productions of Rent and The Marvelous Wonderettes, and tickets are on-sale now. Performances of Rent will run July 7 through 17, and performances of The Marvelous Wonderettes will run July 28 through August 7. Both shows will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.

Tickets for both shows range from $25.50-$29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12.

Directing Centenary Stage Company's production of Rent is Centenary Stage Company's own Lea Antolini-Lid. Antolini-Lid serves as CSC's Director of Young Audience Series and Producer of the NEXTStage Repertory Summer Series, as well as Associate Professor of Theatre Arts for Centenary University. Antolini- Lid received her BMA in classical voice from the University of the Arts and her MFA in acting from Brandeis University where she also had the opportunity to teach movement for the actor under the tutelage of Susan Dibble. She has performed professionally in NYC and in cities on the east coast. Lea traveled to China with Nai - Ni Chen Dance to teach at Kunming University. She is also a founding member and managing director of the XY DANCE PROJECT. Antolini is a member in training with Blessed Unrest Theater Company in NYC, and a member of AEA.

The cast of Rent will include Cody Jackson, James Gerard Russo, Louie Alexander Steele, Stephanie Rosario, Nicole Boscarino, Jonathan Drayton, Na'Jee Tariq, Alneesha Harris, Luis Rodriguez, Danny Sims, Mackenzie Castle, Audrey Jantzen, Mark Squindo, Benedict Dawa-Cross, Lisa Kosak, Emily Kurnides, Jibril Shabazz-Scott, Kylah Wilson, Isaiah Rosario Chagas, Kai Vialva, Kayla Yepez, Kylie Smith, Serena Buchan, Connor McCrea, Olivia Tomlin, and Jordan Sievert.

Performance dates and times for Rent are Thursdays, July 7 and 14 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, July 8 and 15 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, July 9 and 16 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, July 10 and 17 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12, and Thursday evening performances.

Directing Centenary Stage Company's production of The Marvelous Wonderettes is Jillian Petrie. Jillian Petrie is an award-winning choreographer/director. With over 100 productions under her belt, she is just getting started. She is currently company choreographer for The Growing Stage, a professional regional theatre company located in New Jersey. Here she also served as director on the company's first film production and has previously served as director of multiple main-stage productions. As of June 2018, she has been Director of TGS's new Theatre Dance program. Productions are full-length plays that aim to challenge existing boundaries by incorporating movement-based storytelling and exploring audience engagement. In addition, Jillian is a professor of dance and theatre at Centenary University and founder of the media company, Athletes & Artists. Jillian was recently a member of the 2018-2019 Stage Directors Choreographers Foundation's Broadway Observership Class, Directors Lab Class of 2019, Broadway Dance Center's Choreography Program of 2021, and SDCF's Broadway Observership 2013-2014 Class.

The cast of The Marvelous Wonderettes will include Amanda Ackerman, Christina Polichetti, Serena Buchan, Lauren Fabio, Audrey Jantzen, and Claire Finegan.

Performance dates and times for The Marvelous Wonderettes are Thursdays, July 28 and August 4 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, July 29 and August 5 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, July 30 and August 6 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, July 31 and August 7 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12, and Thursday evening performances.

For more information, or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org org. The Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

