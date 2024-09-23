COWBOY JUNKIES To Perform At NJPAC In February 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready, Newark, to dust off your cowboy boots and hats for an unforgettable celebration with the Cowboy Junkies as they mark their 40th anniversary at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8 PM.

The Cowboy Junkies will treat fans to a career-spanning performance, from their groundbreaking album "The Trinity Session" to their latest release, "Such Ferocious Beauty." Originally formed in Toronto in 1985, the band consists of siblings Michael Timmins on guitar, Margo Timmins on vocals, Peter Timmins on drums, and Michael's lifelong friend Alan Anton on bass.

With an impressive discography of 29 albums, their 1988 release "The Trinity Session" garnered widespread acclaim for its unique blend of folk, blues, and rock, selling over a million copies. Cowboy Junkies are known for their distinct blend of alternative country, blues, and folk rock.

Tickets for Cowboy Junkies are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

