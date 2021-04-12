Black Box and Englewood Public Library Team Up for Free Outdoor Theater on the Library Lawn

Black Box Performing Arts Center and the Englewood Public Library are teaming up again to bring FREE theater to the Englewood area! For three nights in April, May, and June, come to the Library for "WILDE Nights on the Lawn: Dynamic Script-in-hand Performances of Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest."

Black Box PAC has performed outdoor Shakespeare on the Library Lawn for the past three summers. In 2020, the performances looked a little different, with masks and distancing among audience groups. Protocols will be the same for these upcoming performances: patrons must wear a mask, bring their own chairs, and be socially distanced on the library lawn.

This wildly entertaining comedy follows two bachelors, John 'Jack' Worthing and Algernon 'Algy' Moncrieff, create alter egos to escape burdensome social obligations. They both take on the name 'Ernest' to woo the lovely Gwendolyn Fairfax and Cecily Cardew, causing cases of mistaken identity and uproarious consequences. This witty farcical comedy examines Victorian social hypocrisy, and considered Oscar Wilde's most popular play.

Look out for more outdoor performances with BBPAC's 4th summer of Free Shakespeare in the Park, this year in residence at Overpeck County Park Amphitheater. Visit www.BlackBoxPAC.com for more info on Shakespeare, Open Mic Nights, and the upcoming performances of Fat Men in Skirts by Nicky Silver.

Free Performances Three Tuesday Nights at 8pm: April 20, May 25, and June 22. Call 201-568-2215, ext. 8222 or email arthur@englewood.bccls.org to register for a spot!