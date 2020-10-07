Black Box PAC Is Open: Classes for Kids, Teens, and Adults

Fall classes at Black Box will run with complete attention to all COVID-19 protocols.

Anyone who thought Black Box Studios, the in-house educational arm of the Englewood, NJ-based Black Box Performing Arts Center, might go dark this fall, is in for a delightful surprise. Once again, this cutting-edge professional theatrical center will be offering a full range of in-person theater workshops for all ages and all levels of experience.

Fall classes at Black Box will run with complete attention to all COVID-19 protocols that all participants must agree to before registering.

Because its goal is to bring people of all backgrounds, ages, diverse communities, and experiences together in pursuit of the common goal of learning more about theatrical and related arts as well as performances, the Black Box PAC, a 501c3 non-profit endeavor, is uniquely qualified to present a full fall season of exciting programs.

"By participating in the Black Box PAC's renowned, cutting-edge, yet fully accessible and user-friendly programs, children, teens, and adults become part of a cooperate effort to infuse lives with meaning and inviting the arts to become an integral part of their lives," said the Black Box's artistic director, Matt Okin.

Beginning on Monday evenings, October 12, and Wednesday, October 14, from 5:30-7, students in grades 2-6 can participate in Black Box's Musical Theater Workshop for Kids. The 20+ classes will include acting, improv, singing, and dancing, and will culminate in a specially constructed and condensed Broadway-style musical.

On Mondays from 7-8pm, beginning on October 12, adults over the age of 18 are welcome to enjoy a fun-focused Improv Comedy Workshop in which, in a user-friendly setting, participants will master the techniques necessary to engage in local performance opportunities. According to Mr. Okin, who will be teaching this program, this class, with its 16+ sessions, is perfect for those at all levels "who have always wanted to try improv and are looking to break out of their shells with something new and fun to do." Those looking at this class should know that sometimes the content could be considered "adult."

Also on Mondays, beginning October 12, from 8-10pm, Black Box will continue its Adult Acting Workshop for those ages 19 and up. In the course of the 20+ sessions of this cutting-edge class, adult performers at all levels will have the opportunity to collaborate to create a new production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway comedy play.

Beginning on Tuesday evening, October 13, from 7-8:30, Black Box will offer its first Stand-Up Comedy Workshop. Taught by professional comedian, Chip Ambrogio, the six-week class will offer students of all ages the opportunity to learn about many aspects of the creation and performance of a stand-up comedy act. Students will even have the chance to try out original material in front of a live audience.

Also on Tuesdays, beginning October 13, at 5:30pm, Black Box will offer a Readers' Theater program, classes using specially prepared scripts that are geared to motivating youngsters who may be struggling with conventional reading curriculums. Designed to build stamina and confidence, this class has already proven to successfully increase fluency and comprehension.

Adults over the age of 18 who want to improve their writing skills are invited to participate in the Black Box's Tuesday evening Writing Workshop, which will begin on October 13 from 7-9pm. Participants will include those just starting to write and looking for inspiration and guidance as well as those who are already working on projects and seasoned pros hoping to improve their craft. Participants will have approximately 16 sessions to use Black Box's unique, proven methods to get their creative juices flowing. Those interested in all genres are welcome, including writers of fiction, poetry, dramatic writing, memoirs, and even other forms of non-fiction.

On Tuesday evenings, beginning Oct 13, and Wednesdays, beginning Oct 14, from 7:30-9:30, Black Box will welcome advanced teens (and some beginners on a case-by-case basis) to participate in the PAC's 20+-session Acting and Musical Theater Workshop for Teens. Those admitted will have the opportunity to collaborate to improve their techniques and learn more about acting, improv, singing, and dance, as they prepare for a Broadway-style musical, whose content can be mature.

On Saturday mornings, from 10-11:30, beginning October 17, students in grades 1-5 can participate in the Black Box's Intro to Acting and Improv for Kids. In this program, children-some with no experience and others with some background-will explore collaborative improvisation and acting techniques. The semester will culminate in a performance.

Those looking for more information about classes can contact the Black Box PAC at 201-569-2070 or by email at blackboxpac@gmail.com.

