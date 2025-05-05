Bergen County Players Will Host Post-Show Talkback With Beth Fowler

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bergen County Players will host a special post-show talkback with Tony nominated actress Beth Fowler, on Friday, May 16th at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. The talkback will take place immediately following the 8PM performance of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music, now on stage thru June 1. Beth will discuss her successful career from "BCP to Broadway."

A member of the original quintet in A Little Night Music on Broadway in 1973, Beth began her stage career at BCP. She went on to do fourteen Broadway shows, co-starring in some and receiving Tony award nominations for two: her Mrs. Lovett in the first revival of Sweeney Todd in 1990 and for Hugh Jackman's mother in The Boy from Oz in 2004. She originated the role of Mrs. Potts in the 1994 Broadway production of the Disney musical Beauty and the Beast. Beth has starred in regional and stock productions across the country as well. She also received three Screen Actors Guild Awards for her work in Orange is the New Black on Netflix as a nun in prison and was a singing nun in Sister Act and Sister Act II, the Whoopi Goldberg movies.

At BCP, Beth appeared onstage in Little Mary Sunshine and Look Homeward Angel, both in 1968, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum in 1966, as well as worked in the wings. She is and will always be a Jersey Girl.

With direction by Steve Bell, musical direction by Victoria Casella, and choreography by Diana Baer, A Little Night Music is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret and desire. The original Broadway production of A Little Night Music opened at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre February 25, 1973. The production, directed and produced by Harold Prince, played 12 previews and 601 performances before closing August 3, 1974. The musical earned 12 Tony Award nominations, winning six including Best Musical.

With music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, lovers reunite, passions reignite, and new romances blossom in 1900s Sweden. Tickets to A Little Night Music, all priced at $32, can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours. The post-show talkback with Beth Fowler on May 16th is included in the ticket price.

