BWW Review: Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER at Centenary Stage Company-A Wildly Entertaining Modern Play

Meteor Shower by renowned actor, producer, and writer, Steve Martin is now being performed at Centenary Stage Company. This is the one to see. The expert direction of the Company's Artistic Director, Carl Wallnau complements Martin's ingenious plot and the play's finely tuned dialogue. Make the trip to the Hackettstown theatre and enjoy!

The story is set in Ojai, California in June of 1993. Corky and her husband Norm are looking forward to hosting another couple, Gerald and Laura to view a meteor shower at their chic home. But when Gerald and Laura arrive, meteors are not the only explosive event of the evening. Woven neatly into the play are unpredictable scenarios that include Corky and Norm honoring each other's feelings; Gerald presenting the gift of an $80 bottle of wine; Corky experiencing exploding head syndrome; Laura enticing Norm to kiss her; Corky mixing Gerald a cocktail while he takes drugs; Norm describing a trip to wine country and many more wildly entertaining moments.

The show has a terrific cast. They capture the clever banter, the quirky personalities, and well-placed humor of Meteor Shower. The cast includes Christopher John Young as Norm; Suzanne Kimball as Corky; Emaline Williams as Laura; and Scott McGowan as Gerald.

The Production Team has done an impressive job of bringing Meteor Shower to the Hackettstown stage. They include scenic design by Matthew Imhoff; lighting design by Cameron Filepas; costume design by Meghan Reeves; technical direction by Benjamin Martin; sound design and assistant technical direction by Sean Davis; assistant technical direction by James Russo; and choreography by Lea Antolini-Lid. The Stage Manager is Danielle Constance.

See Meteor Shower. It has a one of a kind plot that offers the audience some good laughs. The show is a wonderful theatrical event and we congratulate Centenary Stage Company on the production.

Performances of Meteor Shower run for 80 minutes with no intermission. It will be performed through March 6 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets range from $25.00-$29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Centenary Stage Company