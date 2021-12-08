BOWERY ART COLLECTIVE Free Art Show Comes to Metuchen on 12/29 and an Open Call for Artists

"Bowery Art Collective," the first of its kind student art show, will have its opening reception in the heart of Metuchen on Wednesday, 12/29 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the home of IES Test Prep (www.iestestprep.com) on 327 Main Street. The theme of the show is "Hope." It is free and open to the public and the artwork will be available for purchase.

The Bowery Art Collective is the brainchild of IES Test Prep's CEO, Khalid Khashoggi and the company's President, Arianna Astuni. The initiative was developed to support and inspire emerging student artists by providing a much-needed showcase. The Collective has additional goals that include helping students to sell their art and raise money for college, establish young artists in the art world, and provide opportunities for them to interact with buyers, press, academics and art enthusiasts. Bowery Art Collective is also step towards promoting budding talents to pursue a career in the visual arts. Three of the resident artists that will be on display are Michelle Shum of Stony Brook University; Sophia Wang of Harvard University; and Jasmine Chen of Tufts University.

There is an open call for student artists on both the high school and college level to submit their work by the deadline of 12/24 to be considered for the upcoming exhibit. Artists may contact khalid@boweryartcollective.com for more information and submission guidelines. Mediums may include drawing and painting.

IES Test Prep has long been a company that has prepared countless students for successful college careers and beyond. Their interest in supporting the arts is a natural part of their business model.

Plan to visit Bowery Art Collective's inaugural exhibition on 12/29 at 327 Main St, Metuchen, NJ 08840. Please visit their web site at www.boweryartcollective.com .

Photo Credit: Artist Jasmine Chen with her oil painting "Jaden"