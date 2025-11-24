Holiday Destination-STARCHILD ROOFTOP Pop-Up on 12/6

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Starchild Rooftop, the year-round, Broadway star hot spot, midtown rooftop bar, and late-night lounge, is opening its nostalgic Christmas Parlor holiday pop-up on Saturday, December 6th.

Open from 8pm to 12am, Starchild’s immersive pop-up will feature holiday-themed drinks and whimsical, vintage-inspired decor in a festive hideaway on the 27th floor. Cocktail highlights include the Rum Rum Rudolph with aged Puerto Rican rum, coconut milk and espresso liqueur; and Starchild Holiday Old Fashioned with bourbon, rye, housemade spiced cider maple syrup, and chocolate bitters.

Food offerings inspired by holiday traditions include Cranberry Brie Pull-Apart Bread, Seasonal Charcuterie Board, and Hot Cocoa Dip with warm cookies and hot chocolate.

Get in the spirit of the holidays and enjoy an evening out at Starchild Rooftop. The venue is located on the 27th floor of the Civilian Hotel, 305 West 48th Street, New York, NY 10036. For more information, please visit New York City Rooftop Bar | Starchild Rooftop.

Photo Credit: Carver Road Hospitality