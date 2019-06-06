BOARDWALK SHOWROOM Atlantic City's Premier Dinner Theater Opening Announced

BOARDWALK SHOWROOM, Atlantic City's Premier Dinner Theater & Supper Club, a 114-seat Dinner Theater on the 6th Floor inside The Claridge Hotel, 123 S Indiana Ave, next to Bally's Casino (at The Boardwalk & Park Place) Showroom opens in Atlantic City on June 29th 2019 with Young Sinatra starring Tony DiMeglio (Rat Pack Undead New York) and The Dozen Divas Show starring Dorothy Bishop Direct from it's residency at New York's Triad Theater.

BOARDWALK SHOWROOM's mission is to bring New York entertainment to Atlantic City. Featuring many tour dates for Off-Broadway shows and Cabaret artists from most all major New York Cabaret Venue. The Showroom's Inaugural Season includes The Skivvies (Joe's Pub/54 Below), The Dozen Divas Show (The Triad), The Golden Gays (Laurie Beechman), Guilty Pleasures Cabaret (Duplex/54 Below), Matt Roberts: 42nd Street Magic (Green Room 42), and more! The Season will also feature The premier of Atlantic City's Got Talent Season 1 (from the producers of the hit 42nd Street Talent competition New York's Got Talent, currently in Season 7 this Summer.

BOARDWALK SHOWROOM, Atlantic City's Premier Dinner Theater, next to Bally's Atlantic City OPENS Saturday JUNE 29th 2019, with an Exclusive Press hour from 3-4pm and its Inaugural performance of Young SINATRA at 4pm. The Season will include a range of shows every Saturday throughout the Summer including Atlantic City's Got Talent, ELVIS Lives!, Atlantic City Blues Brothers, Matt Roberts: 42nd Street MAGIC, Dozen Divas Show The Golden Gays, The Rat Pack Undead and many more. The Season will include additional performances July 4th weekend (July 3rd - July 6th), Monday July 22nd & Aug 5th, AC Airshow Week (Aug 19th - Aug 22nd), and Labor Day Weekend (Aug 30th - Sept 1st). Also, Off-Broadway Tour dates are scheduled through October 26th, 2019.

Ticket prices are generally $20 for General Seating, and $30-$35 for the 1st 4 Rows, and up. Food and beverages are available as low as $7.00. 3-Course Pre-fix Dinners begin at $24.99 and up. Valet parking by The Claridge - a Radisson Hotel is available for $12 with show ticket purchased in advance. Tickets and other information at www.BoardwalkShowroom.com . Tickets on the day of performance are available at the door, if capacity allows. Sell-outs may be often.

Location: The Claridge Hotel, Boardwalk & Park Place, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, next to Bally's Casino.

For additional information or to book tickets go to: www.BoardwalkShowroom.com or Call 1- 609 225 4120 or email: BoardwalkShowroom@gmail.com





