BLIPPI: JOIN THE BAND TOUR Coming This Fall to bergenPAC

bergenPAC has announced a brand-new show that’s sure to delight the youngest music fans and their families! Blippi: Join the Band Tour is coming to the bergenPAC stage on Saturday, November 29, 2025 for two fun-filled performances at 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

Get ready to sing, dance, and rock out with Blippi: Join the Band Tour! Blippi, Meekah, and their band of musical friends are heading to your hometown to explore rhythms, instruments, and favorite songs in a live show packed with energy and education. With catchy tunes, colorful characters, and interactive moments, it’s a concert experience that’s perfect for the whole family.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6 at 11:00 AM at www.ticketmaster.com or through the bergenPAC Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

