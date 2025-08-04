BEETLEJUICE JR. Comes To Annandale In Sasy Inc.'s Inaugural Youth Theater Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Susie Ann's Stage for Youth (SASY Inc.), a newly formed non-profit in Annandale, NJ, will present its debut youth theater production, Beetlejuice Jr., August 7–10 at North Hunterdon High School. Performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. on August 7, 8, and 9, and at 2:00 p.m. on August 10.

Created in honor of Susie Konya Emery—a beloved local performer and advocate for inclusive youth theater—SASY Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to providing flexible, performance-based opportunities for young people of all backgrounds and schedules. This summer’s production features students from North Hunterdon and Voorhees High Schools, including student-athletes and musical theater veterans alike.

Directed by Reva Kazman (Hunterdon Central Regional High School), the production team includes Music Director Courtney Bursztyn (High Bridge Schools), Choreographer Vida Allworthy, and Producer Sonia Damanakis, whose handmade props and costumes help bring the show to life. Stage Manager Sam Orr and Producer Catherine Mary Emery round out the creative team.

Beetlejuice Jr. follows Lydia Deetz, a teenager fascinated with the afterlife, as she befriends a ghostly couple and summons the wild spirit Beetlejuice. Adapted from the Broadway smash, this youth version brings humor, heart, and spooky spectacle to the stage.