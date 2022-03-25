BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Be Performed At Fairleigh Dickinson University

Fairleigh Dickinson University will perform their first production of the Broadway hit 'Beauty and the Beast' April 1, 2, 7, and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and April 3 and 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Dreyfuss Theater on the Florham Campus. Directed and choreographed by Cindy Thole Loewus and with musical direction by Alan Cohen.

'Beauty and the Beast' has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, with a book by Linda Woolverton. Belle, played by senior Jasmine Lattimore, is a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, played by junior Feriz Sulejmani, is truly a young prince cursed by an enchantress.

Costumes will be based on the Broadway production and designed by Bettina Bierly.The production has been granted permission by the school to be performed without masks, however, audience members must remain masked while in the theater.

Tickets for 'Beauty and the Beast' range from $5 to $15 with discounts available for students, faculty and staff, and senior citizens. Tickets are encouraged to be purchased pre-performance online at the University's website since they may not be available at the door.