BABY SHARK LIVE! Comes to Asbury Park This May

Asbury Park Boardwalk presents Baby Shark Live on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs!

In this one of a kind live experience young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and his friends, go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors, numbers and so much more!

Tickets to see Baby Shark Live are On-Sale Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com





