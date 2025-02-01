Audience Votes As Seven Playwrights Compete For A $500 Prize

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatergoers from all over North America will have the chance to enjoy and be a part of live theater from the comfort of their own homes as voters in THINK FAST, a virtual short-play competition, Feb. 28 – March 1 online.

They will see seven plays running no longer than 15 minutes. After each of the three performances, audience members will vote for their favorite play. The play with the most votes receives the Audience Favorite award in a virtual ceremony following the final performance, when a panel of judges will also present the winners in four categories: Judges' Favorite ($500 prize), Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Director.

“By holding this competition online, we're able to bring live theater into homes

throughout the country and beyond,” said Mark Spina, artistic director of The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for new work. “It allows us and our audiences to meet actors, directors and playwrights well beyond the tri-state region."

The following plays are the 2025 THINK FAST finalists: The List by Ellen Evans-Wickberg; The Unfortunate Conclusion of Mission Take and Bake by Kim Ferse; TomToms by Leonard Goodisman; Third-Party, Blameless by Andrew Riddles; Far from Nirvana by Jack Rushton; Given: Away by Michael Towers; and Over the Hills and Far Away by Christopher Zaczek

The pre-recorded plays will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28, and Saturday, March 1, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 2.

Tickets will cost $15 and go on sale Feb. 1. Buyers also will receive a link to a live post-broadcast meet-and-greet session, during which they may chat with the playwrights, actors, directors, and event organizers.

For further information and to purchase tickets, visit THINK FAST Short Play Competition.

Founded in 1994 and based in Union, The Theater Project introduces New Jersey audiences to new plays and supports rising playwrights and theater artists. It develops new audiences for theater by service to the community, providing programs for children, and using theater as a forum to address current issues.

Comments