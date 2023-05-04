Aspire PAC Presents THE PROM

Performances run May 11 through May 13 at Butler High School.

Aspire Performing Arts Company is one of the first youth community theatre companies to present the smash Broadway hit musical, The Prom, running May 11 through May 13 at Butler High School.

Based around true events, The Prom follows the story of Emma Nolan, an Indiana high school student who wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom. Rather than allow for inclusivity, the PTA cancels the prom entirely, and that's when four eccentric Broadway stars (in need of some good PR) step in.

The Prom features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf the Musical) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin. The show originally made its Broadway debut in 2019 and ran for 333 performances and was subsequently turned into a movie for Netflix starring Meryl Streep and James Corden.

Winner of the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, The Prom expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

Aspire PAC's production of The Prom stars Emma Cieslik and Gaby Couto as Emma Nolan, Sophia Peseller and Kendal Walls as Alyssa Greene, Sarah Black and Elizabeth Pietrucha as Dee Dee Allen, Fabian Gallego as Barry Glickman, Haley Castillo and Catherine Golioto as Angie Dickinson, Connor Byrne and Nolan Ladiere as Trent Oliver, Joshua Bienskie-Jackson as Mr. Hawkins, Jules Goldstein and Minha Park as Mrs. Greene, and EJ Calabrese and Benjamin Karras as Sheldon Saperstein.

The ensemble features 13 additional performers from across New Jersey including Ryan Peters, Rachel Breen, Jacob Gonzalez-Lopez, Jessie Seaman, Alexa Ahmuty, Miranda Courtright, Jessica Kenyon, Nathan Kossoy, Fiona MacLean, Danielle McGrath, Dayanara Moran, Deana Tejada, and Madelyn Walter.

The show is brought to life by a creative team led by Aspire PAC's Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso and includes assistant director Blake Spence, music director K. Leigh Weinman, and choreographer Melanie Della Peruti. Rounding out the team is production manager Cheryl Wilbur and stage manager Madie Jones.

Performances will take place Thursday, May 11 at 7:00PM; Friday, May 12 at 7:00PM; and Saturday, May 13 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM. All performances take place at Butler High School, 38 Bartholdi Ave, Butler.

The performance on Friday, May 12 at 7:00PM will include ASL interpretation.

To purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 201-220-4933.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU