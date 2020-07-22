Aspire PAC Presents ALL IN THE TIMING

Aspire Performing Arts Company, an award-winning performing arts company based in Wayne, NJ, will present both live and streaming performances of All in the Timing by David Ives. The live performance will take place on Lionshead Lake Beach in Wayne on Saturday, July 25 and the streaming performance will take place online on Saturday, August 1.

All in the Timing is a critically acclaimed, award-winning collection of one-act plays by playwright David Ives. The short plays combine wit, intellect, and satire, with a focus on language and wordplay.

Bringing this show to life is a cast of fifteen performers, including Tiffany Beckford, Alyssa Cifelli, Vincent DeMeo, Mia Grizzuti, Amy Hecht, Connor Introna, Cameron Knauf, Alexander Markoulis, Alex Nieves, Vincent Paglucci, Allison Paterno, Liliana Patracuolla, Jack Raia, Milena Taibl, and Manny Valerio.

All in the Timing is directed by Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso. Madie Jones serves as Stage Manager.

A live, outdoor performance will take place on Saturday, July 25 at 7:00PM at Lionshead Lake Beach in Wayne. Due to social distancing guidelines, pre-registration is required until spaces fill. A streaming performance will take place online on Saturday, August 1 at 8:00PM. For more information or to purchase tickets for either event, visit www.aspirepac.com or call 201-220-4933.

Aspire PAC, established in 2011, has earned a strong reputation in the Northern New Jersey area for its high-quality theatrical productions and professional arts experiences for local youth, teens, and young adults. Since 2016, Aspire has received eight New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations, five Broadway World Regional nominations, and 45 National Youth Arts Award nominations and 25 National Youth Arts Awards. For more information on Aspire PAC, visit aspirepac.com or find Aspire on social media @aspirepac.

