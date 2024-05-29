Art House Productions Presents EXPRESSION SESSIONS In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art House Productions presents “Expression Sessions,” a group exhibition showcasing the work of artists with disabilities.

The exhibition will be on display at the Art House Gallery from June 7 through June 30, 2024. The opening reception will be held on June 7 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, as part of ACCESS JC Fridays.

Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. All artwork will be available for purchase at the Art House Gallery, located at The Hendrix, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302, and online at Art House Online Gallery. Each June, Art House Productions celebrates ACCESS JC Fridays, a program dedicated to promoting inclusion and accessibility in the arts.

"Expression Sessions," is a group show highlighting the talents of seven students under the guidance of teaching artist Sarah Langsam. Expression Sessions will display a wide range of mediums, from two and three-dimensional artworks, to work incorporating a variety of materials such as paint, pastels, fibers, clay, and recycled materials.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to teach students who are eager to learn. It is rewarding seeing the joy they experience as they explore their creativity. They are always brightening up my day and putting a smile on my face,” says instructor Sarah Langsam.

“The variety of work in this exhibit demonstrates the instructor's intuitive nature in guiding these artists to reach their potential as creators. These works exude joy, positive energy, and an authenticity that resonates with viewers and celebrates the unique vision of each artist,” says Gallery Director Andrea McKenna.

The exhibiting artists are Melissa Douchar, Jessica Dounel, Kevin Gomber, Myles Jones, Dylan Liptak, Robert Matos, and Allison Sosnowski.

For more information, visit Art House Productions or contact Gallery Director Andrea McKenna at gallery@arthouseproductions.org

ABOUT ART HOUSE PRODUCTIONS

Art House Productions, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to fostering the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. From theater productions to visual art exhibitions and community programs, Art House champions artistic expression in all its forms. For more information, visit www.arthouseproductions.org or visit the arts center at 345 Marin Boulevard in Jersey City.

