Art House Productions Announces Ten Events For Jersey City Pride Month

Art House Productions, under the leadership of Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns, will present ten events this August in celebration of Jersey City Pride Month.

Held at Art House's headquarters at 345 Marin Boulevard, the series features drag, dance, comedy, film, and community-focused programming designed to uplift LGBTQIA+ voices and foster connection.

“Art House is honored to once again serve as a hub for Jersey City Pride Month,” said Burns. “Art and Pride are intrinsically linked—both are powerful tools for expression, celebration, and community. We believe art can build bridges, ignite change, and foster belonging. Our Pride programming reflects that mission and our commitment to uplifting LGBTQIA+ voices in Jersey City.”

Proceeds from select events will benefit Jersey City Pride, supporting the organization’s mission of visibility, advocacy, and celebration. Full event details are available at arthouseproductions.org.