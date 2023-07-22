Art House Gallery to Present VERTICAL HORIZONS, New Work By Robert Koch



In celebration of Jersey City PRIDE month, Art House Productions (Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns, Gallery Director Andrea McKenna) will present new work by Jersey City-based steel artist Robert Koch in the Art House Gallery, August 5 - August 27, 2023. At this exhibit, Koch will present a variety of steel sculptures as well as mixed-media paintings. The opening reception will be held on Saturday, August 5, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Attendees can also request an appointment by contacting Gallery Director, Andrea McKenna at gallery@arthouseproductions.org

"Robert's work is a testament to his dedication as an artist. His beautiful tower-like creations are astonishing, as are his smaller pieces. He works the steel as if it were clay, molding and shaping it into forms that are unlike objects that would come from this rigid material. He is truly a master at his craft," says Gallery Director, Andrea McKenna.

Also on August 5, in collaboration with Jersey City Pride, Art House will present the screening of “Strength through Visibility: 20 Years of Pride in Jersey City'' in the Art House Theater from 3pm - 4:30pm. A panel discussion with the filmmakers will follow the screening. This documentary chronicles Jersey City Pride's history, providing a roadmap for people around the world who want to start Pride events in areas with little to no support. “Strength Through Visibility: 20 Years of Pride in Jersey City'' is the winner of the 2023 Garden State Film Festival Homegrown Documentary award. The screening will be free of charge, but interested attendees must RSVP.