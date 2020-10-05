Art Center Presents Virtual Artist Talk with Adrienne Wheeler

This event is free and open to the public.

On Tuesday, October 20, from 7-9 PM, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will host a virtual talk with exhibiting artist Adrienne Wheeler.

Wheeler, whose work White Dress Narratives is currently on display in the Art Center's Stair-gazing space, is a multi-media artist, independent curator, arts educator, and advocate for social justice who lives and works in Newark. Through her practice, she addresses societal injustices, particularly those affecting the lives of women and children. Guest curated by Noelle Park, White Dress Narratives, consists of nine cut-canvas dress silhouettes, each replicating Wheeler's mother's hand-sewn grade-school graduation dress. Representing nine generations of maternal lineage from her great-great grandmother to her daughter and nieces, the dresses are embellished with machine stitching and hand-painted designs that reflect each woman's story.

Visit artcenternj.org to reserve your tickets and adriennewheeler.com for more information on the artist.

