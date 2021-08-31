Alvin Ailey Dancers Join DANCE ON THE LAWN Festival

Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ's premiere outdoor dance festival, will "return to the lawn" with live performances on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 3-5pm at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 73 South Fullerton Avenue. The 2021 DOTL Festival will also be live streamed on DOTL's virtual channels, Vimeo, YouTube and Facebook. The DOTL 2020 festival took place virtually last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Celebrating its eighth year, Dance on the Lawn is a premiere showcase and mentoring launchpad for NJ and NY's finest choreographic talent. DOTL offers Montclair residents and neighboring communities a sneak peek at emerging and established artists from New Jersey and the New York area. (Photos attached.)