Alvin Ailey Dancers Join DANCE ON THE LAWN Festival
Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ's premiere outdoor dance festival, will "return to the lawn" with live performances on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 3-5pm at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 73 South Fullerton Avenue. The 2021 DOTL Festival will also be live streamed on DOTL's virtual channels, Vimeo, YouTube and Facebook. The DOTL 2020 festival took place virtually last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Celebrating its eighth year, Dance on the Lawn is a premiere showcase and mentoring launchpad for NJ and NY's finest choreographic talent. DOTL offers Montclair residents and neighboring communities a sneak peek at emerging and established artists from New Jersey and the New York area. (Photos attached.) The FREE, 2021 DOTL performances this year will include Dance on the Lawn Emerging Commissioned NJ Choreographer Amber Sloan, New York Company 277 Dance Project, and New Jersey company Nai-Ni Chen Dance. JUST ADDED! Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancers Chalvar Monteiro and Jacquelin Harris will perform excerpts from Merce Cunningham's Landrover. Chalvar, who began his formal dance training at Montclair's Sharron Miller's Academy for the Performing Arts, will be returning home for the first time since joining Ailey. Jacquelin, in 2016, was named one of "25 to Watch" by Dance Magazine. "Landrover" is presented with permission of The Merce Cunningham Trust. *Full lineup below.