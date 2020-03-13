Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Annouced At NJPAC

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater ends its current 21-city tour at New Jersey Performing Arts Center for a three-day engagement over Mother's Day Weekend, May 8-10. Led by artistic director Robert Battle, Ailey's 32 renowned dancers will elevate a legacy of innovation and excellence in artistry with diverse works by preeminent choreographers.

The Company's stop at NJPAC promises stunning New Jersey premieres, new productions, and repertory favorites. The May 8th program includes internationally renowned choreographer Aszure Barton's intricately layered piece BUSK, new Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts' Ode, and the classic Revelations, Alvin Ailey's signature piece that pays homage to the rich African-American cultural heritage and explores the emotional spectrum of the human condition.

May 9th offers a trio of NJ premiere performances: Darrell Grand Moultrie's ballet piece, Ounces of Faith; Donald Byrd's Greenwood, which draws from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre; and, Jessica Lang's EN, a celebratory ensemble work set to original music from composer Jakub Ciupinski.

The jam-packed Mother's Day matinee program on May 10 includes Camille A. Brown's lyrical City of Rain, an excerpt from Carmen de Lavallade's beloved Sweet Bitter Love, and two favorites from Ailey legend Judith Jamison, Divining and A Case of You. The performance closes with an encore presentation of Revelations.

Ailey Day kicks off the fun on Saturday, April 25th, 10:30am - 3:30pm, with FREE Ailey Arts in Education Community Dance Workshops at Arts High School in Newark (RSVP required). The workshops will be led by Ailey Teaching Artists, and each will be teaching a particular dance style to intermediate/advanced dancers: Theara Ward (Liturgical), Cedric Green (hip hop), and Amos Mechanic (Horton). The workshops will also feature teachers for Beginner (West African Dance), Children (West African Dance), Limited Movement (Pageantry), visual arts and crafts, and an Ailey film screening and panel discussion.

That's not all! Each performance will be preluded by a special community event. On May 8 at 7pm in the Prudential Hall lobby, Robert Treat Academy Chorale sings an inspirational repertoire, as well as a liturgical dance performance from the Dance In Our Community workshops, choreographed by Freddie Moore of Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs. On May 9 at 7pm in the Prudential Hall lobby, join Kathy Costa ad Dance Works Studios for a Donna Summer dance tribute, Missy Elliott montage, and more. On May 10 at 1:30pm in the Chase Room, there will be a panel discussion with Judith Jamison and Renee Robinson.

More than sixty years after its founding, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater continues to move forward under the leadership of Robert Battle, revealing once again why it remains one of the world's most beloved dance companies. Come see why The Huffington Post proclaimed, "If you haven't seen Alvin Ailey, you haven't seen dance ... the most exciting dance company in the world," and The Chicago Sun-Times called the Company "more electrifying than ever." For more information, visit alvinailey.org.





