All Tickets On Sale For New Jersey Symphony's 2022–23 Centennial Season

All tickets are on sale now for the New Jersey Symphony's landmark centennial season, led by Music Director Xian Zhang. Patrons can purchase tickets for individual concerts and can save through subscriptions and Compose Your Own series packages of three or more mainstage concerts.

Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476) for Symphony concerts at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank and Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

The new season features a centennial gala and concert with Yo-Yo Ma; world premieres of commissions by Resident Artistic Catalyst Daniel Bernard Roumain, Steven Mackey, Chen Yi and New Jersey Symphony violinist Darryl Kubian; and appearances by Joshua Bell, Yefim Bronfman, Michelle Cann, Hilary Hahn and Daniil Trifonov.

Zhang says: "The centennial season will be a great celebration at a much higher magnitude than anything our audience has previously experienced in our concerts. We will honor our traditions, but at the same time, do new pieces that excite our audience and our orchestra. This season, we're featuring outstanding artists from all backgrounds, an amazing variety of music and spectacular performances that bring in visuals, film and dance. There will also be wonderful opportunities for our orchestra musicians to show off how brilliant they are."

Ma headlines the gala concert, performing Dvořák's Cello Concerto. Dancers from New Jersey Ballet join Zhang and the orchestra for Ginastera's Four Dances from Estancia. The gala concert opens with Wynton Marsalis' Herald, Holler and Hallelujah, a work the Symphony co-commissioned and premiered in January 2022.

The subscription season opens with Bronfman performing Rachmaninoff's Third Piano Concerto with Zhang at the podium. The Symphony performs Copland's Appalachian Spring Suite; dancers from Nimbus Dance add original choreography to two of the weekend's performances. The program opens with Jessie Montgomery's Banner.

Zhang and the Symphony close the season with Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring. Bell plays Bruch's First Violin Concerto on the program, which opens with the world premiere of a new commission from Roumain.

After serving as the Symphony's artist-in-residence for the 2021-22 season, Trifonov returns for Brahms' Second Piano Concerto. Other returning guest stars include Hahn, who performs Sibelius' Violin Concerto; Cann, who performs Strauss' Burleske for Piano and Orchestra, and George Li, who performs Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Zhang conducts Mahler's Third Symphony-her favorite piece of music-with mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor and Montclair State University Prima Voce. Classical season highlights also include Brahms' Fourth Symphony, Prokofiev's Fifth Symphony, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with Randall Goosby, Bruckner's Te Deum and Strauss' Don Juan and Suite from Der Rosenkavalier.

The centennial sees former Music Directors Neeme Järvi and Hugh Wolff; former Associate Conductor Gemma New and former Interim Music Director George Manahan return to the New Jersey Symphony podium. Please note: Due to a scheduling conflict, Jacques Lacombe is unable to appear as originally planned.

The Symphony performs blockbuster films with Oscar-winning John Williams scores live to picture-Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Jaws. The orchestra also presents a "Best of John Williams" concert featuring iconic themes from the composer's most legendary film scores. The Symphony and New Jersey Performing Arts Center cap a multi-season partnership presenting the Harry Potter Film Concert Series with the series finale, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in Concert.

The Symphony also presents a Lunar New Year Celebration, Handel's Messiah and family programs including a gospel-inspired holiday concert and a celebration of the music of Bollywood.

The full season schedule is available at njsymphony.org.