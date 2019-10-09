An all female stand-up comedy festival expands and goes on a local tour in central New Jersey, with a bold message that "females are funnier". The Cracking Up In Rahway All-Female Comedy Festival lands in Maplewood, New Jersey, at You're Cordially Invited Event Space, on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 8 to 10 p.m. The festival features veteran stand-up comedians from the Cracking Up Productions series, plus music, and vendors showcasing products and services for sell.

The festival features bold and outspoken female stand-up comedians: Deana Kobe, Olivia Talley, Tania Lewis, and Lauren LoGuidice.

Audience members can expect an entertaining night of comedy from a woman's perspective. The event is more than just a showcase of these talented women, but a new movement, created by the executive producer, Mahogany Reynolds, the Founder and Executive Director of Just Be You Performing Arts and Cracking Up Productions.

"The audience can expect to laugh in an environment of positive female energy. We all do comedy that uplifts the audience -- there's no risk, even if you sit up close! Melania swears it!", said LoGuidice, who performs throughout the New York metro area doing her impersonation of Melania Trump.

"When we debuted this festival in Edison in 2018 for mother's day, the turn out was amazing. So I figured, hey, let's keep this train moving! So, we're taking over towns across central New Jersey, and proving that female comedians are not only hilarious, but they can sell out a comedy show," said Reynolds, who launched her first stand-up comedy show in 2016 in Rahway, at the Union County Performing Arts Center's Mainstage Cafe.

"An all-female comedy festival is important because comedy is still overwhelmingly male. I got into a discussion with a male comic about why that was. He believed that more men are in comedy because men just like comedy more and are more drawn to it than women. He then went on to point out that more women cook because they are better at it. An all-female comedy festival gives us ladies who can't cook something productive to do! I was inspired to join the event because of previous experience working with Ms. Mahogany. I was inspired by her drive and commitment. Being part of her events is empowering," said Kobe, a stand-up comedian for 3 years, her comedy addresses the struggles she faces as a Gen-Xer and a middle aged woman in America today.

Over the past 3 years, Just Be You Performing Arts has produced Cracking Up In Rahway with a deliberate mission to give aspiring female comedians a fun and supportive platform to showcase their talent. The show's sell-out and attract a diverse audience of various generations and demographics. Their show in April 2019; held at Tabula Rasa Gallery & Event Space in Rahway, New Jersey, received rave reviews and proved that an all-female comedy show can sell tickets.

"I am so excited to be a part of this all-female comedy festival, and finally my ovaries have something to do. The audience can expect to laugh so much they'll forget that women ain't funny!" said Lewis, best known for her sardonic and biting one-liners.

While the festival is primarily geared towards female comedians, Reynolds was sure to not leave the men out. She invited stand-up comedian and actor, Andrew Barrow, who debuted in her show in December 2016, to be the host. Barrow brings a unique take on race relations, ironically told through the eyes of a black man, that grew up in the suburbs.

"Just Be You Performing Arts gives you the opportunity to be yourself and show the world what God given talent you have. I have done three shows with them and it has been nothing but respect and welcomeness every show," said Barrow, of Maryland.

The event will climax with a live launch party for Reynolds' new podcast Just Be You After Dark. She will interview the comics during a fun and light-hearted segment called Conversations with Comics. Reynolds will go on Facebook to live stream this part of the event.

Seating is limited. Tickets are on sale now at www.justbeyoufestival.com. Aspiring female stand-up comedians can register to compete in the open-mic contest on the website as well.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You