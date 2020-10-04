Alice Ripley Returns To Holmdel For Broadway OUTSIDE the Barn

The concert takes place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:00 PM at The Duncan Smith Theater in Holmdel, NJ.

For one night only, Broadway Star and Tony Award Winner Alice Ripley is set to kickoff Holmdel Theatre Company's Broadway OUTSIDE the Barn series with her solo show!

The Tony Award Winner from Next to Normal will treat you to a night of fabulous music and magical storytelling. The musical theatre legend and vocal powerhouse will perform a variety of soaring melodies and smooth, powerful lyrics by your favorite songwriters.

Right here in your backyard, and for one night only, Broadway will come to life.

Bring your lawn chairs and come listen to this Broadway legend comfortably from your socially distanced pod on our lawn outside under the stars.

