Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro Come to MPAC Saturday, March 19

It will be a night of eclectic cabaret when stage, screen and TV favorite Alan Cumming and radio personality Ari Shapiro take the stage of Mayo Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 19 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$89.

Alan Cumming (Cabaret, The Good Wife) and Ari Shapiro (NPR's All Things Considered, Pink Martini) both transport audiences to other worlds through their stories. Now, they're joining forces in song. Witness this evening of tunes and tall tales titled "Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret". Musical direction is by Henry Koperski.

In a statement, Cumming said, "I've got to know Ari over the last few years, both socially and when he interviewed me for a couple of events. The last time was an evening in D.C., and by the end of it, I realized our chemistry and the unusual combo of us, as well as the fact that Ari has an amazing voice, would make for a really great cabaret show. And kapow! We're doing it! What I love most is it's fresh and ever-changing."

Shapiro added, "When Alan first suggested that we create a show together, I didn't quite believe him. Then as we started to dig in to this collaboration, I realized how much our professional lives actually complement each other. We're both storytellers who try to help audiences better understand themselves and the world around them. This show lets us explore those shared ideals on stage together, through stories and songs."

MPAC patrons must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of an event. Masks are not required by strongly recommended.