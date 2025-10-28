Air Supply - 50th Anniversary Celebration is Coming to bergenPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



bergenPAC has revealed one new show. Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration. Tickets are on sale Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 at 10 a.m. Visit or call bergenPAC's Box Office.

If it's true that practice makes perfect, then Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock – beloved by their millions of fans across the planet as Air Supply – have had nearly half a century to hone their skills, harness their passion and unleash the beautifully intimate yet rockin' romantic energy of those instantly identifiable ‘80s hits that made them global superstars.

As it's been 50 years (exact date, May 12, 1975) since they met in the chorus of the Australian touring company of Jesus Christ Superstar, the duo is ever-present on the road in North America and overseas to the tune of 130 dates a year. Get ready to rock out to your favorite hits like “All Out of Love,” The One That You Love,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Here I Am,” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All.”