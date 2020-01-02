AN EVENING WITH NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON is Coming to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents An Evening with Neil deGrasse Tyson on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Certain things in life we know for sure: The sun will rise every morning. The stars will shine at night. And astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will return to NJPAC to unravel the mysteries of the universe in this cosmically entertaining evening.

Currently the head of NYC's Hayden Planetarium, Dr. Tyson will fill you with wonder (and laughter) with his unique insights into space and science. Have a question about how the world works? He just might answer it in our interactive Q&A session.

A New York Times best-selling author, Neil deGrasse Tyson has written Death by Black Hole, Space Chronicles, Welcome to the Universe, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry and Letters from an Astrophysicist. He hosts the hit radio and TV show StarTalk and Cosmos.

Tickets to see Neil deGrasse Tyson are On-Sale now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 9 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.





