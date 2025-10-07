AIDA CUEVAS - THE QUEEN OF MARIACHI Comes to McCarter Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aida Cuevas, the unrivaled “Queen of Ranchera Music” and La Voz de México will grace the McCarter stage on her 50th Anniversary U.S. Tour 2025 on Friday, October 17 at 7:30 PM.

With one of the most powerful and emotive voices in Mexican music, Cuevas has forged an extraordinary five-decade career, earning both GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Awards—making her the only woman in mariachi history to have won both. Backed by her world-renowned mariachi ensemble, Cuevas takes audiences on a journey through decades of iconic hits including “El Pastor,” “Quizás Mañana,” and many more—performed with her signature elegance, artistry, and heartfelt authenticity.

Born in Mexico City, Cuevas began her career at age 11, winning amateur singing contests before making her national debut on the live radio program El Taller XEW. By 12, she was performing internationally, and her talents quickly caught the attention of legendary figures such as Armando Manzanero and Juan Gabriel, who produced her acclaimed 1983 album Aida Cuevas Sings the Best of Juan Gabriel.

Over the course of her remarkable career, Cuevas has released more than 40 albums, performed across the globe, and received honors from presidents, kings, and cultural institutions worldwide. She is celebrated not only as “The Queen of Mariachi Music,” but also as a proud ambassador of Mexican and Latin American heritage—an artist whose voice, charisma, and authenticity have inspired generations.

An icon of integrity and grace, Cuevas performs in traditional charro attire, singing from the heart and honoring the deep cultural roots of her music. With 50 years of artistry and achievement, she stands as one of the last great queens of ranchera music—a living legend carrying forward the soul of Mexico.