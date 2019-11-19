A CHRISTMAS CAROL Brings The Holiday Spirit To Jersey City At Art House Productions

Art House Productions (Executive Director Meredith Burns) has announced its limited engagement of Reid Farrington'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Created and Directed by Reid Farrington & Foxy Films, this multimedia theater production is a live mash-up of nearly every movie version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL ever made, bringing new life to the time-honored story. Following a successful stint at Abrons Arts Center in 2011, this unique production will bring the holiday spirit to Jersey City. Art House's production will feature an accomplished professional company of actors, including Laura K Nicoll, Adam Patterson, and Zachary Eisenstat.

Farrington's version conjures up over 100 years of film history through Dickens' classic tale. Fast-paced, funny and moving, this multimedia experience is both a contemporary spin on a classic tale and a nostalgic journey for all ages. At just 70 minutes, this production is perfect for the whole family.

"The director Reid Farrington is a man of the moment. A multimedia collage artist who transcends genres, he makes plays that blend theater and film, drama with art installation," said Jason Zinoman of the New York Times about the engagement at Abrons Arts Center.

Reid Farrington is a director, video designer, new media artist and co-founder of Foxy Films with wife and playwright Sara Farrington. Recent & upcoming: BrandoCapote (The Tank, 2019), CasablancaBox (commissioned for HARP at HERE Arts Center, nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, Outstanding Projection Design & Unique Theatrical Experience. The Return (commissioned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art), Tyson vs. Ali (PS122 Coil), A Christmas Carol, (Abrons Arts), The Passion Project (PS/K2 Festival Copenhagen, 3LD, tours: Budapest, Vancouver, Regina, SK), Gin & "It" (PS122, Wexner Center). Work supported by NYSCA, NYFA, Jerome, ETC, Franklin Furnace, Greenwall, Axe-Houghton, MediaTHE. 2001- 2008: Technical artist for The Wooster Group designing video, sound, hardware/software systems for To You, the Birdie!; Brace Up!; Poor Theater; House/Lights; WHO'S YOUR DADA?!, Hamlet, tours to Moscow, Paris, Berlin, Istanbul, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Brussels, Athens. Creative residencies: The Wexner Center for the Arts, Eyebeam Art & Technology Center, 3LD Art & Technology Center and Abrons Art Center. Currently AV Manager @ Whitney.

The production features Laura K Nicoll, recently seen in BrandoCapote at The Tank; Adam Patterson, recently seen off-Broadway in CasablancaBox at HERE Arts Center and The Pill at LaMaMa; and Zachary Eisenstat, recently seen as a dancer with Pilobolus and in The Tempest at American Repertory Theater/Chicago Shakespeare Theater/Southcoast Repertory/Smith Center.

Audience members are invited to engage more deeply with this unique, multimedia production in Art House's free talkbacks following select matinee performances. Patrons can learn more about the creative process directly from the cast and creators, led by artistic associate Sara Farrington. Talkbacks will follow these performances: Saturday, December 14 at 3:00pm & Saturday, December 21 at 3:00pm.

Patrons are invited to Art House's exclusive A Christmas Carol opening night party on Friday, December 13 at 8:00pm. Tickets include an exclusive post-show mix & mingle with the cast. The first drink is on Art House! Tickets for this special event are $50, and may be purchased by calling 201-918-6019 or online at www.arthouseproductions.org.

Celebrate the holidays with your loved ones at Art House's family-style Special Holiday Dinner on Sunday, December 15. Admission includes a ticket to the 3:00pm matinee and post-show holiday meal (including unlimited wine and buffet dinner). Tickets for this festive event are $75, and may be purchased by calling (201) 918-6019 or online at www.arthouseproductions.org.

Reid Farrington's A Christmas Carol runs December 11-22 at Art House Productions, 262 17th Street, Jersey City, NJ. Tickets are $30-$40 standard, $25 for senior citizens/ADA, and $18 for students. To purchase tickets, please call the box office at (201) 918-6019 or visit Art House online at www.arthouseproductions.org. The Art House Gallery is open before and after the show; you can bring your drink in the theater! Proceeds directly support Art House's artists and mission.

Art House Productions is generously supported by The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, MACK-CALI Realty, SILVERMAN, Manhattan Building Company, CoolVines, and Congressman Frank Guarini.

Art House Productions is committed to accessibility and inclusivity in all the public programming presented by our organization at our performance venue. While ticketing for events is general admission, we are happy to reserve seats for patrons with limited mobility, impaired hearing, vision loss, and/or any other medical condition(s) that may necessitate specific seating requests. Art House Productions is a fully accessible space, and companion seating is available for patrons with disabilities. Assistive listening devices, large print programs, publications in alternate formats, sign-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned performances are available upon request; please call (201) 918-6019 or email info@arthouseproductions.org at least two weeks prior to your desired performance.

Art House Productions produces work with a shrewd sense of social responsibility and challenges the idea of "universal" mind and "universal" body in each artistic endeavor.

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, arts events, visual art exhibitions, and adult and youth art classes For more information about our programs, please visit our website at www.arthouseproductions.org. Follow us on social media @arthouseproductions @arthouseprods.





