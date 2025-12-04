New Jersey Symphony To Return With Its Holiday Tradition Handel's MESSIAH

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Symphony will present three performances of George Frideric Handel's Messiah. The Symphony will perform all three parts of the oratorio.

The performances will take place Friday, December 19, 2025, at 7:30 pm and Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton; and Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 7 pm at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

The concerts will be conducted by Anthony Parnther, music director of California's San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra. Joining the Symphony and Parnther are guest vocalists: Caitlin Gotimer, soprano; Maria Dominique Lopez mezzo-soprano; Orson Van Gay II, tenor; and Shyheim Selvan Hinnant, bass-baritone. Singing the choral sections are the Montclair State University Singers, under the direction of Heather J. Buchanan.

Preceding the performance on Friday, December 19, at 6:30 pm, the audience is invited to enjoy a festive array of holiday songs and carols from the Montclair State University Singers and Heather J. Buchanan.

Handel composed the famous oratorio in just 24 days. Messiah was premiered in Dublin, Ireland, in April of 1742. The performance of this masterpiece became an annual tradition in London after 1750 and has been performed countless times by orchestras and choruses around the world since.

