20th Anniversary Season Announced at Jersey City Theater Center

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) has announced its 2025–2026 20th Anniversary Season: Bridging Cultures through the Arts—a milestone year celebrating two decades of ambitious, globally focused programming that sparks dialogue and builds community through live performance.

​“For twenty years, JCTC has been a home for artists and audiences who believe that the arts can challenge, heal, inspire, and ultimately transform us,” said Olga Levina, JCTC’s Co-Founder and Executive Producer. ”Today, when a lawyer can tell me that lying in court is considered ‘normal’ in the USA, when wars rage across the globe and dictators raise their heads once again, we cannot stop. We must move forward—because our freedoms are priceless, and the arts equal democracy, both on and off the stage. Over the years, we’ve welcomed voices from Jersey City to Johannesburg, from Kyiv to Seoul—stories that cross borders, connect us, and remind us of our shared humanity. As we step into our next decade, our commitment is stronger than ever: to present bold, human, and necessary work that invites our diverse communities into dialogue. The conversations continue. The bridges keep expanding… Join us!”

​The 20th Anniversary lineup features high-profile Global Music events, a Voices International spotlight on Korean arts and theatre, acclaimed dance companies, contemporary circus, civic dialogue, and the Garden State New Play Festival—a statewide incubator for socially engaged new work. Most events will take place at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City.

The Fall 2025 season begins on October 15 with the Jersey City Arts Debate, a free event that requires registration. On November 20, the Global Music Series presents Brent Birckhead Jazz (USA) at 7:30 p.m., with tickets priced at $18 for students and seniors, $20 for adults, and $25 for VIP balcony seating. Following this, on November 26, the series continues with DakhaBrakha (Ukraine) at 7:30 p.m., with tickets at $18 for students, $30 for adults, and $45 for VIP balcony seating. From November 30 through December 8, audiences can experience Voices International: Korean Arts & Theatre, Dance, and Music (South Korea), with most events at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 for students, $30 for adults, $40 for VIP access, or $80 for a festival pass.

The Winter 2026 program launches on January 18 with JCTC Dance: Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company — The Red Firecracker (USA–China) at 4:00 p.m., with ticket prices ranging from $18 to $25. From January 20–25, a Korean Cultural Program will take place (details to be announced). On February 1, Where Deep Waters Cross, a collaboration between Carolyn Dorfman Dance and JC Poet Laureate Rashad Wright, takes the stage at 4:00 p.m. with tickets from $18 to $25. Later in the month, on February 15, I’LL TAKE IT by Parallel Exit (USA) offers a contemporary circus performance at 4:00 p.m., with tickets priced at $18 for students and seniors, $20 for adults, and $30 for VIP seating.

Spring 2026 highlights include Global Music: Nomfusi (South Africa) on March 1 at 7:00 p.m., with tickets at $25 for students, $30 for adults, and $40 for VIP seating. On March 11, the Global Gala begins at 5:00 p.m., with programming details to be announced. From May 1–15, the Garden State New Play Festival concludes its residency (September 15–May 1) with a mix of free and ticketed events, and festival passes available for $50.

Early Summer 2026 brings the Voices International Theatre Festival from June 1–15, featuring programming to be announced. Tickets are $20 for single events or $70 for a festival pass.