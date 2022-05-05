Princeton Symphony Orchestra Announces Princeton Festival Poetry Workshop With Nicole Homer

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) invites poets of all ages to be a part of a free poetry workshop to be held Saturday, June 18 at 12:30pm during the 2022 Princeton Festival. Guest poet Nicole Homer will lead the "Just Poetry" workshop and talk about how what we see onstage can move us to be creative. This year's prompt invites poets to take inspiration from themes found in Derrick Wang's opera Scalia/Ginsburg. The poetry will explore what it means to be a feminist, the concept of dissent, and how to forge unlikely friendships in difficult times.

Participants can bring their original poetry and receive first-hand feedback in this guided masterclass. They will also have the opportunity to read their poetry aloud afterwards at a 3pm "Just Poetry" reading. Both events are free and open to the public. For additional information or to RSVP, visit princetonsymphony.org/festival or contact Katie Miller at kmiller@princetonsymphony.org.