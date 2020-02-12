McMagical Productions Presents SEUSSICAL

McMagical Productions will be performing Seussical the Musical at the historic Ritz Theatre in Haddon Twp., NJ on February 13 and 14 at 8 p.m.; and February 15 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. to raise funds for the Lung Cancer Research Foundation. The production includes a cast of over 30 adults and children from throughout South Jersey and the Delaware Valley. Haley Melvin plays The Cat in the Hat, with Sid Maycock as Horton the Elephant, and Lindsey Krier as Gertrude McFuzz. Tickets are $20 and are available by contacting the Ritz Theatre box office at 856-858-8230 or by visiting www.ritztheatreco.org.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, played by Gracie Brown, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird, played by Suzanne Tuttle. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

McMagical Productions is a non-profit organization that was created in memory of and with the inspiration from Barbara McKinsey, a young dance teacher who lost her courageous battle with lung cancer in June 2013. McMagical continues to fight her battle and help to support so many others who are still fighting. McMagical serves those suffering from chronic diseases by raising money, raising awareness, and raising their spirits through the performing arts.

McMagical Productions raises funds and awareness for lung cancer research through donations to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, but they also support the following charities: NJ CURE HD, Wounded Warrior Project, and the Hereditary Disease Foundation. For each of their production events, they choose one of the charities close to their hearts, and proceeds from the event go towards a donation for that charity. McMagical's production of Oliver in 2019 raised over $5800 dollars and they were recognized at the Free to Breathe walk at Citizens Bank Park in October as the third largest donor.

McMagical Productions is a 501(c)(3) organization and therefore any donations made to them can be deducted under IRC Section 170.

For more information visit www.mcmagicalproductions.org.





