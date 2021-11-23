Art House Productions Invites You to Support Local Artists on December 3 With JC FRIDAYS

Art House Productions has announced JC Fridays on Friday, December 3. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, artist/maker marts, and studio tours from 19 participating artists, businesses, and organizations. The full event descriptions and event map are available on www.jcfridays.com.

JC Fridays is a seasonal multi-arts festival featuring art events that take place in restaurants, galleries, stores, and event spaces in almost every neighborhood in Jersey City. All events are free and open to the public. As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is abound with visual and performing artists of all types, musicians, and individuals with unique talents; JC Fridays is one of the best times for them to share their newest projects and works.

Art House Productions is committed to accessibility and inclusivity in all the public programming presented by our organization. A list of wheelchair accessible events can be found here: www.jcfridays.com/blog/categories/wheelchair-accessible

For questions about venue COVID-19 safety protocols, please contact the hosts directly. Art House encourages all patrons to follow all CDC Guidance and adhere to each event's requirements.