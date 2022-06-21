The Music Hall & Portsmouth Historical Society Bring Author-Illustrator Chris Van Allsburg To Portsmouth

On Sunday, July 31 at 2:00 pm, Caldecott Medalist and bestselling author of Jumanji and The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg visits The Music Hall Lounge in conjunction with Portsmouth Historical Society's Imagine That! exhibition.

The 2:00 pm event includes a moderated author discussion with Monte Bohanan, The Music Hall's Director of Communications & Community Engagement, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"We are so proud to be partnering with Portsmouth Historical Society for this very exciting event!" says Brittany Wason, literary producer at The Music Hall. "Chris Van Allsburg has written and illustrated some of the most well-known children's books, and we are delighted to host him in The Music Hall Lounge."

"For Chris, making books is about chasing something in your imagination without worrying what happens when you catch it," says Nina Maurer, guest curator of the Imagine That! exhibition. "He has enchanted readers with his hauntingly beautiful illustrations for generations. We are thrilled to have his original art in our galleries and to welcome him to The Music Hall's newest performance space."

Portsmouth Historical Society is a proud partner for this event, having assembled a collection of extraordinary illustrations for children's picture books by a "who's who" of New England illustrators, from Maxfield Parrish and N. C. Wyeth to Robert McCloskey and H. A. Rey, as well as contemporary artists Chris Van Allsburg, Mo Willems, Grace Lin, Tomie dePaola, and more. Over 100 illustrations, including reflections on diversity and inclusion, let children and adults explore the imaginative world of picture books and reading together. The exhibition features a bookmaking station, build-a-house play space, toy theater, and reading nook. Accompanying the exhibition is an impressive "Journey Box" initiative that takes picture books, reading, and bookmaking to local schools, libraries, and underserved families. More information is available at: www.portsmouthhistory.org/imaginethat

Chris Van Allsburg is the winner of two Caldecott Medals, for Jumanji and The Polar Express, as well as the recipient of a Caldecott Honor Book award for The Garden of Abdul Gasazi. The author and illustrator of numerous picture books for children, he has also been awarded the Regina Medal for lifetime achievement in children's literature. In 1982, Jumanji was nominated for a National Book Award and in 1996, it was made into a popular feature film. Chris Van Allsburg is a former instructor of illustration at the Rhode Island School of Design. He lives in Beverly, Massachusetts.

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Chris Van Allsburg on Sunday, July 31, at 2:00 pm is $10. Ticket Package includes reserved seat, author conversation, and audience Q+A. Tickets and signed books (a selection is available for purchase) are available online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.