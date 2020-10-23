The Music Hall Announces Holiday Medley Programming

The Music Hall will not present Irving Berlin's White Christmas The Musical this year due to the health crisis.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, The Music Hall has announced that it will not be able to stage the Ogunquit Playhouse production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas The Musical this year. White Christmas will be returning to Portsmouth in 2021.

"While we are disappointed, we are excited to announce that we have secured the rights to the show for next year," says Executive Director, Tina Sawtelle. "We ultimately decided it was better to offer a wide assortment of holiday programming at various price ranges to provide more accessible and socially-distanced programming for our community."

The Music Hall is pleased to announce The Holiday Medley with a mix of live events and treasured holiday films from November to New Year's Eve! The holiday line-up will include the return of local and beloved comedian Juston McKinney with his annual Last Laugh stand-up, "Portsmouth Gem" Sharon Jones, and the Boston Camerata, among many other regional artists. New this year, the Stage Door Cabaret series will present intimate and elegant shows right on the Historic Theater's stage. The Music Hall will also screen family favorites and holiday classic movies.

Socially-distanced, Indoor Shows

Celebrate the holiday season with our elegant Stage Door Cabaret series, featuring world-renowned artists in a speakeasy, martini bar atmosphere. Enjoy seating arranged for small gatherings on the historic stage with professional table service during the world-class entertainment.

Stage Door Cabaret: Presented by Paul & Jessica McKeon

Saturday, November 28: Ute Gfrerer

Saturday, December 5: Taylor O'Donnell Quartet

Friday, December 11: Matt Nakoa

Saturday, December 12: Celia Woodsmith and Jason Anick Trio

Thursday, December 17: Treason Quartet

Saturday, December 19: Sharon Jones Quartet

Holiday Hilarity: We all need a laugh

Sunday, December 20: A Very Ida Christmas

Sat., December 26 & Sun., December 27: Juston McKinney: Laugh Last: A Year in Review

Live at The Historic Theater: Live entertainment with an intimate experience

Tuesday, December 22: An American Christmas with The Boston Camerata

Shows are being announced often, so please visit TheMusicHall.org for more information and a full listing of shows.

Holiday Movie Classics

In addition to all the great live entertainment, The Music Hall will present festive films and holiday classics on-screen. Celebrate the holiday season with the movies you love. Showtimes to be announced.

Host Your Own Movie Night at The Music Hall

The Music Hall is offering private movie screenings for up to 30 guests. Booking and more information on available films, fees, and popcorn, as well as privacy and social distancing protocols at TheMusicHall.org/PrivateScreening.

The Holiday Auction

This year's annual auction fundraiser offers something for everyone's holiday shopping list! Starting Sunday, November 8, browse this year's offerings including New England staycations, gift baskets, VIP experiences, golf packages, and more.

When you support The Music Hall by bidding on items in our auction, you support our artists, employees, and vendors, as well as fellow local restaurants, shops, and more. All proceeds from this year's fundraiser benefits The Music Hall's COVID Emergency Relief Fund. Save the date and make sure to bid high and often!

The Loft will become The Holiday Co-op Shoppe

What do you do with an empty storefront on a busy downtown street, in the middle of a pandemic, during the holidays? You host a holiday market with friends!

In partnership with Malloy Events, The Music Hall's Holiday Co-op Shoppe at The Loft will offer custom branded merchandise and gifts along with pre-ordered, ready-to-go floral arrangements for your holiday decorating needs. Don't let your holidays pass by, dull and dreary-add some cheer with decorations and gifts from some local vendors!

Connect Safely with Friends and Family

The theater is following state and local guidelines including requiring masks, social distancing, and contactless concessions, in addition to installing an updated HVAC system with iWave ionization. More information on The Music Hall's safety protocols at www.themusichall.org/reopening.

