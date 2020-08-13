The Hatbox Presents LOOSE CONNECTIONS

The show will be presented Friday, August 21st through Sunday, August 30th.

An evening of "Loose Connections" offers playgoers escape from reality, altered reality, and re-sets of reality for characters grappling with challenges forced on them by the unavoidable, the unexpected, and the inexplicable. Come get your reality checks at Hatbox Theatre's production of three original one-acts by local playwrights Jane ("J.J.") Hunt, Alan Lindsay and Doug Schwarz from Friday, August 21st through Sunday, August 30th. Performances run from Fri Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for members, seniors, and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

Jane Hunt's Doll House chronicles a couple's struggle to reconcile society's expectations with their own when they discover their hopes and dreams have taken conflicting paths. Jane's plays have been produced in Concord, NH, Boston, MA, and New York City. She lives in Concord with a demented being of the feline persuasion.

Alan Lindsay's Optimystyx takes a comic canter through a game publisher's universe, challenging rules, goals, and expectations for everyone concerned, and maybe not just the players. As a writer, actor, and producer, Alan has had several works produced at Hatbox and elsewhere. The Great Atlantic and Pacific Shakespeare Company, postponed because of COVID, is scheduled to be produced in Summer 2021. Alan is a resident of Pembroke.

Doug Schwarz's Last Call explores what happens when past, present and future unexpectedly collide, bringing a man about to embark on fatherhood face-to-face - or rather, ear-to-ear - with his own deceased father. Doug is the newest member of The Granite Playwrights. Last Call is his first effort at playwriting since his original musical, I Go Pogo, was produced by the Community Players of Concord, NH some twenty years ago. He lives in Concord.

Shows View More New Hampshire Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You