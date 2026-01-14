Houdini’s Famous Illusion To Be Performed By Magician Ben Pratt at Park Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Park Theatre will host a magic performance by illusionist Ben Pratt on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The performance will include Pratt’s version of a famous illusion associated with Harry Houdini, presented as “The Wall of Rope Illusion.”

Pratt’s illusion draws inspiration from Houdini’s “Wall of Bricks” feat, in which the magician appeared to walk through solid walls in full view of an audience. Pratt’s adaptation replaces the wall with a structure made of rope and will be featured alongside a range of additional illusions and comedy-driven magic routines.

The January 24 performance will mark Pratt’s fifth appearance at the Park Theatre. He will present the show in the venue’s 330-seat Eppes Auditorium, with illusions that include audience participation, such as levitation effects involving volunteers from the crowd.

Pratt developed an interest in magic at a young age while growing up in a small New Hampshire town. He has since performed throughout New England and at venues including Las Vegas, Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, and Gillette Stadium. His current show runs approximately 75 minutes and combines stand-up comedy with large-scale illusions designed for both adult and family audiences.

Tickets are priced at $25, with VIP table seating available for $40. All seating is reserved. Tickets may be purchased in advance at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at 603-532-8888. Theatre doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the venue’s lounge will be open for cocktails, beer, and wine with valid ID.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire.