THE BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO CEMETERY SLEUTHING Comes to Pontine Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pontine Theatre will present Erin E. Moulton's program: The Beginners Guide to Cemetery Sleuthing at their venue, the 1845 Plains Schoolhouse located at #1 Plains Avenue in Portsmouth NH. The space is fully accessible and free parking is available onsite. This program is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from New Hampshire Humanities. The event is on May 29th at 2pm. Due to limited seating reservations are required and may be made by contacting Pontine Theatre: info@pontine.org / 603-436-6660.

Your local cemetery is a time capsule. Each headstone is plastered with clues about the deceased, those who once walked where you're walking now. A simple step through the hallowed gates can bring you on an adventure to explore symbolism, workmanship, and local history. Join Erin E. Moulton as we learn the meaning behind cemetery iconography, abbreviations, epitaphs and more. Erin's latest book, The Beginner's Guide to Cemetery Sleuthing: Scavenger Hunt and Workbook will be available for purchase.

Erin E. Moulton writes books and tracks dead people. As a genealogical researcher, she has explored the lives of the departed for over 14 years. Erin is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, the New Hampshire Historical Society, and the New Hampshire Society of Genealogists. She holds a B.A. from Emerson College, an M.F.A. from the Vermont College of Fine Arts, and a Certificate in Genealogical Research from Boston University. She is an award-winning author of middle grade and young adult books. When she isn't tracking down just the right word or just the right clue, she can be spotted sleuthing New England's burying places. You can find her online at www.erinemoulton.com



Comments