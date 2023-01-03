SCENE CHANGES Comes to Hatbox Theatre This Week

Scene Changes, by Donald Tongue, is a romantic dramedy revolving around a traveling production of A Christmas Carol in Concord, NH. Performances at the Hatbox Theatre, located at the Steeplegate Mall (by Bon Ton's), Concord, NH.

The production runs from January 6 through January 22. Showtimes are 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, and 2 pm on Sunday. Tickets are $22 for adults, and $19 for seniors, students, and Hatbox Theatre members, and $16 for senior members. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.hatboxnh.com.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION: It's a Broadway traveling show, a theatrical purgatory, and the only reason any of us are here is because we failed to land a role in a production without wheels!

So explains Samantha Wheelwright, ex-Brit, star of stage and film, but whose faltering career has landed her in the role of Mrs. Cratchit in a traveling production of A Christmas Carol. Her co-star playing Bob Cratchit has taken ill and is in hospital in Burlington, VT. When the show arrives in Concord, NH the producer is forced to hire a young local actor. Enter Matthew Simmons, whose presence creates an unlikely pairing that immediately erupts into a colossal clash of wills as star-struck youthful enthusiasm slams headlong into mid-life cynical realism - and the scene changes.

Scene Changes is a hilarious poignant look at what happens when memories and passions get all tangled up, and we are left wondering - is it true love or simply a midwinter night's phantasm?

This production is Directed by Donald Tongue and is performed by a highly talented cast that includes Concord, NH resident Alex Picard (SAMANTHA), and Weare, NH resident Ian Allan (MATTHEW). More production info is available at newworldtheatre.org/scene_changes.