SCENE CHANGES Comes to Hatbox Theatre This Week

Scene Changes, by Donald Tongue, is a romantic dramedy revolving around a traveling production of A Christmas Carol in Concord, NH. Performances at the Hatbox Theatre, located at the Steeplegate Mall (by Bon Ton's), Concord, NH.
The production runs from January 6 through January 22. Showtimes are 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, and 2 pm on Sunday. Tickets are $22 for adults, and $19 for seniors, students, and Hatbox Theatre members, and $16 for senior members. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.hatboxnh.com.
ABOUT THE PRODUCTION: It's a Broadway traveling show, a theatrical purgatory, and the only reason any of us are here is because we failed to land a role in a production without wheels!
So explains Samantha Wheelwright, ex-Brit, star of stage and film, but whose faltering career has landed her in the role of Mrs. Cratchit in a traveling production of A Christmas Carol. Her co-star playing Bob Cratchit has taken ill and is in hospital in Burlington, VT. When the show arrives in Concord, NH the producer is forced to hire a young local actor. Enter Matthew Simmons, whose presence creates an unlikely pairing that immediately erupts into a colossal clash of wills as star-struck youthful enthusiasm slams headlong into mid-life cynical realism - and the scene changes.
Scene Changes is a hilarious poignant look at what happens when memories and passions get all tangled up, and we are left wondering - is it true love or simply a midwinter night's phantasm?
This production is Directed by Donald Tongue and is performed by a highly talented cast that includes Concord, NH resident Alex Picard (SAMANTHA), and Weare, NH resident Ian Allan (MATTHEW). More production info is available at newworldtheatre.org/scene_changes.
The internationally acclaimed New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus was established in 1998. This nonprofit group of over 25 singers has played extensively in New England and the United States. They celebrate their 25th year with a special holiday program entitled “Suddenly Silver Bells.” This concert comes to Jaffrey's Park Theatre performing arts center this Saturday, December 10 at 7:30pm.
