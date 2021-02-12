Nobel Prize Winner and New York Times Columnist Paul Krugman Joins WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE

On Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m., Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times bestselling author Paul Krugman comes to The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series, now being presented in an intimate, online format.

Krugman will discuss his book Arguing with Zombies, an indispensable guide to two decades' worth of political and economic discourse in the United States and around the globe, now in paperback. Writing at the height of his powers, Krugman delivers an instant classic that can serve as a reference point for this and future generations.

The 7 p.m. event includes a copy of the book Arguing with Zombies, an audience Q&A, and a literary conversation with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered and The Bookshelf from NHPR, an ongoing segment featuring authors from around New Hampshire and the region. The event will be hosted on Crowdcast.

Paul Krugman is an economist, a New York Times bestselling author, and the recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Economics. Krugman is the author or editor of 23 books and more than 200 professional journal articles, many of them on international trade and finance. He has written extensively for non-economists, including a monthly column, "The Dismal Science," for the online magazine Slate. He has also been a columnist for Fortune and has published articles in The New Republic, Foreign Policy, Newsweek, The New York Times Magazine, and has been a columnist at The New York Times for 20 years. Krugman is a Distinguished Professor at CUNY Graduate Center.

The ticket package for this event on Tuesday, March 2, at 7pm is $23 for a link and an in-person book pick-up at The Music Hall. (As an alternative, the cost is $35 for link, book, and shipping to a home address.) In addition to access to the livestream, the ticket package includes a virtual author discussion and audience Q&A. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.