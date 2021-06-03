New London Barn Playhouse Announces Summer Season Lineup

The New London Barn Playhouse will welcome back a live audience for its 89th summer season! The company will present a variety of musical selections with thrilling entertainment in a safe, socially distanced outdoor setting for a very special "Summer Under the Stars."

This season brings the first rotating repertory schedule of performances. Shining On: Broadway & The Barn kicks off the summer with an original revue, showcasing musical hits from past Barn productions and highlighting some of Broadway's most memorable moments. Join us for A Grand Night for Singing, featuring familiar melodies and lesser-known musical works from the iconic songwriting duo, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

This revue is a romantically refreshing reinterpretation of beloved golden age tunes, making it "Some Enchanted Evening" and promises "Something Wonderful" for everyone! "It's Delightful, it's Delicious, it's De-Lovely!" Anything Goes: In Concert is an abridged, concert version of Cole Porter's cast of crazy characters caught up in toe-tapping tomfoolery!

"Start spreading the news"... "New York, New York" is coming to New London! From the brilliant songwriting team that brought us Cabaret, Chicago and Kiss of the Spider Woman, comes And the World Goes 'Round, a tuneful tribute filled with lyrical gems and hilarious hits. The music of Kander and Ebb is sure to "Razzle Dazzle" you! Then, Always...Patsy Cline, running for a traditional two week performance, pays tribute to country music sensation, Patsy Cline. Based on the true story of Patsy's relationship with her lifelong fan and friend, Louise Seger, ...you'd be "Crazy" to miss this!

The 89th season features a talented group of both new and returning Barnies! Executive Artistic Director Keith Coughlin and Managing Director Elliott Cunningham handpicked this talented cohort of eight individuals who are dedicated to their craft and have a passion for the arts. We are thrilled to welcome back Dori Waymer* '17, Allsun O'Malley* '16 & '18, Max Carmel* '14 & '15, Matt Gibson* '16, and Dan Teixeira '18. New Barnies include Gabrielle Filloux , Becca Suskauer, and Joel Oliver. They'll see you "Under the Stars!"

*Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association

Creative teams are a wonderful variety of directors, choreographers, music directors, designers

and many more! For Shining On: Broadway and the Barn, Chad Larabee+, Director, and Natalie Wisdom, Choreographer return to the Barn Playhouse. For A Grand Night for Singing, Rachel Bertone, Director and Choreographer, makes her New London debut. For Anything Goes, Keith Coughlin, New London Barn Playhouse Executive Artistic Director, will direct and choreograph this beloved classic. For And the World Goes 'Round, Deidre Goodwin joins the Barn Playhouse for the first time as Director and Choreographer. For Always... Patsy Cline, Kathryn Markey+ returns to the Barn Playhouse after directing Peter and the Starcatcher in 2019.

The season-long creative staff includes Robbie Cowan, Season Music Director and Music Contractor, Olivia Girdano, Sound Designer/Engineer, Brad Carlson, Scenic Designer/Technical Director, Keith Truax++, Lighting Designer and Tent Lighting Plot Design, Dustin Cross++, Costume Designer and Stacy Segall, Associate Costume Designer. The season-long stage management team includes Aaron Watson*, Jynelly Rosario* and Taylor D'Onofrio.

The New London Barn Playhouse's Junior Intern Company is composed of dedicated young

performers and designers/technicians ages 12-18 who create and perform the annual Children's Theater Series. The 2021 Children's Theater Series will present four outdoor productions to entertain families and audiences of all ages.

This year, the Junior Intern Company will be designing and performing in Whodunit?: A Comedic Musical Mystery on July 3, Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors on July 17 at an outdoor location TBA, Jack's Tall Tales - an original play written by the Junior Interns - on July 29, and Disney's High School Musical on August 19 and 21.

All performances are at 11:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M. Tickets can be purchased at

www.nlbarn.org/childrens-theater-series or by calling the Box Office at 603-526-6710.

The New London Barn Playhouse's Education Department will continue its commitment

to arts education by offering their annual Summer Camps! This year's camp season will include

one week of online camps and five weeks of outdoor, in-person camps. 2021 Summer Camps

are for young people ages 6-11.

These weekly themed camps will be held July 5 through August 13, with morning, afternoon and full day sessions. Camps are taught by Barn staff members and professional teaching artists. More information and registration can be found at

www.nlbarn.org/summer-camps.

Tickets are now on sale for our "Summer Under the Stars!" Introducing two different ticket

options: season ticket packages and single tickets. Season ticket packages include five tickets to be used at any performance for an over 12 percent savings. With the purchase of season ticket packages, a patron gets priority seating and free exchanges for a different performance night. Season ticket packages are on sale now until June 28. Also available for all performances are single tickets, which can be purchased online, visiting the Box Office or calling 603-526-6710.

Learn more at www.nlbarn.org/tickets.