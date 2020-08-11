New London Barn Playhouse Announced Three Online Events For August

Events include an online gala performance featuring Barn alumni, a live streamed production by the Barn's Junior Intern company, and a radio play.

The New London Barn Playhouse has announced three upcoming virtual events in the month of August. The not-to-be-missed events include an online gala performance featuring Barn alumni, a live streamed production by the Barn's Junior Intern company, and a radio play broadcasted on a local station.

The Barn's first event in August is an online gala performance called Barnies Shine On. A link to this exciting concert will be available to the public on Sunday, August 16th at 7PM and accessible to watch anytime for one week until 11:59PM on Sunday, August 23rd. The performance can be found on the New London Barn Playhouse social media accounts, the Barn website, and emailed to the contact list of patrons. Performances will feature some of our "All Star" alumni including Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful, National Tour), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+, Little Voice), Talia Susukauer (Wicked, National Tour), and many more! Barnies Shine On is free to view, but donations are encouraged by visiting the Barn Playhouse website at nlbarn.org/give.

Then, the New London Barn Playhouse's Education Department will wrap up their summer season of virtual performances with an online production of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance on Friday, August 21st at 11 AM. In this swashbuckling musical, loyal daughters, tenderhearted pirates, and a very modern major general are all on quests to find their own happily-ever-afters. Adventure, romance, and a birthday mix-up fill this hilariously joyous musical. The performance is free to attend and will be broadcast over the NLBP Education YouTube channel. The link to our YouTube channel, and the link to register for your free tickets, can be found by going to the Children's Theater Series page on the New London Barn Playhouse website by visiting nlbarn.org/childrenstheater.

Finally, join us on Saturday, August 29th at 6pm for a LIVE radio play performance of Sunset Boulevard in partnership with WSCS 90.9. The one-hour radio play is based on the Lux Radio Production and the 1950's film. Sunset Boulevard will be broadcast LIVE from the Barn Playhouse stage with some of your favorite Barn actors including Susan Haefner, Julia Bain, Scott Sweatt, and Jacob Tischler and foley sound effects by Barn Music Director Robbie Cowan. You can tune in to 90.9 to hear the LIVE broadcast, or stream online through the WSCS website www.classicalwscs.org. The radio play is a free event, though donations are welcomed by visiting the New London Barn Playhouse website at nlbarn.org/give. Sunset Boulevard will re-air on WSCS 90.9 on Sunday, August 30th at 7PM.

For more information about any of these performances visit the New London Barn Playhouse website at nlbarn.org.

The New London Barn Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously operating summer theaters in the country. Housed in an historic converted barn, the theater features professional Broadway actors alongside emerging young artists in an intimate, air-conditioned setting, and has received countless accolades.

