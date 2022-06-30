Majestic Presents BIG THE MUSICAL Next Month

The classic 1987 motion picture fantasy bursts onto the stage in the unforgettable theatrical experience. Book by John Weidman, Music by David Shire, Lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr. / Featuring a witty, moving and insightful book by John Weidman (Assassins; Pacific Overtures; Road Show) and a score by David Shire and Richard Maltby, Jr. (Baby; Closer than Ever; Starting Here, Starting Now).

Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become "big." To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do "adult" things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there's much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

Majestic's Big - The Musical is directed by Rebecca Antonakos-Belanger with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger and stars an ensemble cast of all ages.

Join in for "Big - The Musical" on Fridays, July 8 & 15 at 7pm, Saturdays, July 9 & 16 at 7pm and on Sunday, July 17 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House 29 West Broadway Derry. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above and $15 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.