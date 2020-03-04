LLAMA LLAMA LIVE! Announced At The CCA, April 17

The family-friendly Llama Llama Live! will be performed at the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) for one show only on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 4 PM. This new musical by Bay Area Children's Theatre (BACT) is inspired by the bestselling Llama, Llama Red Pajama series of picture books by Anna Dewdney and is recommended for ages 3 and up.



Families can join in the fun when Llama bursts into his bedroom looking frantically for his favorite red pajamas. Mama, hearing the commotion, comes upstairs with Llama's pajamas in the laundry basket to ask about his day-his very first day at school-and put him to bed. But when she goes downstairs to do the million things that busy mothers have to do at the end of the day, Llama is too wiggly to fall asleep, and besides, he's thirsty. He howls for Mama to come back up, but she doesn't arrive. Will she ever return?



"What's amazing about the Llama Llama books," said Director Marty Johnson, "is that they are telling a story about a normal child who is going through scary moments about growing up and has to learn how to take care of himself in the simplest ways to feel safe, comfortable and become a little bit more independent. What we're doing with this musical is to bring to life some of those situations, as Llama learns that, if he's a bit anxious, he can calm down and not have a total mental breakdown at this very moment. Llama is already living in an imaginary world, but sometimes that scary shadow is just an old towel and a baseball bat left on the floor. We're just helping him deal with the choices he has made."



Tickets for the April 17 Llama Llama Live! performance are currently on sale for $35, plus fees. A family pack (4 or more) of tickets is also available at just $25/ticket. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also be obtained at the CCA box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.







