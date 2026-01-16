Scott Spradling Band Set to Perform at Majestic Studio Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Majestic Theatre has announced that The Scott Spradling Band will perform at the Majestic Studio Theatre on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. The concert will take place at the Majestic Theatre Studios, located at 880 Page Street in Manchester.

The Scott Spradling Band is a 12-member ensemble featuring a rhythm section and horn section, performing music spanning several decades of popular and big band-influenced repertoire. The group was recently recognized by New Hampshire Magazine as Best Amateur Big Band and performs arrangements associated with artists including Chicago, Billy Joel, Michael Bublé, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Tickets for the performance are priced at $28 and may be purchased through the Majestic Theatre box office by calling 603-669-7469, online, or in person prior to the performance, subject to availability. Seating is limited, and advance purchase is recommended.

The concert will benefit the Majestic Studio Theatre Improvement Campaign. As this performance is a fundraiser, flex tickets will not be accepted. A limited number of seats will be reserved for pass holders and complimentary tickets; patrons seeking additional information are encouraged to contact the box office directly.

The Majestic Theatre is a nonprofit community arts organization serving Manchester and the surrounding region.