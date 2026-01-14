MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET And More Set for Peterborough Players 2026 Summer Season

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Peterborough Players has announced its 2026 summer season, unveiling a five-production lineup that blends classic comedy, new work, musical theater, and award-winning drama at its historic barn theatre in the Monadnock region.

The season opens with BASKERVILLE by Ken Ludwig, a fast-paced, family-friendly comedy directed by Brendon Fox. Featuring Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson on the case of the mysterious Baskerville curse, the production asks five actors to portray more than 40 characters through rapid costume changes and quick-fire physical comedy.

The second production is A DANGER TO YOURSELF AND OTHERS by Colette Mazunik, a contemporary comedy filled with twists, paranoia, and dark humor. The Peterborough Players will host the playwright in residence as the work is developed for the stage under the direction of Brendon Fox.

The season’s musical offering is MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges. Inspired by the legendary 1956 jam session at Sun Records, the show brings together the music of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley in a part-play, part-concert experience with live music performed onstage.

Next is PROOF by David Auburn, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning drama examining grief, genius, and inheritance. Directed by Charles Morey, the production centers on a young woman navigating the legacy of her brilliant but troubled mathematician father.

The season concludes with EMMA, Jane Austen’s beloved novel adapted by Kate Hamill and directed by Brendon Fox. The adaptation brings a contemporary theatrical energy to Austen’s matchmaking heroine, closing the season with comedy, romance, and wit.

In addition to the mainstage productions, the Players have shifted Saturday performances to matinees and expanded audience programming, including talkbacks, pre-show presentations, cabarets, and value-night subscription options.

Subscription renewals for the 2026 season begin Monday, February 16, followed by new subscriptions on Monday, March 2. Individual tickets and Barn Door seat selection will be available starting Monday, March 16. Tickets for the ongoing Arts on Screen season, running through May 30, are on sale now.

The Peterborough Players perform in a restored historic barn located at 55 Hadley Road in Peterborough, New Hampshire. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.